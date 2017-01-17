Education, historic preservation and patriotism highlight DAR meeting -
Bladenboro Historical Society President Ricky Walters noted similar goals shared by the Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution when he spoke to the local chapter on Saturday. Both organizations place an emphasis on historic preservation, education and patriotism, as Walters illustrated in his presentation of the history of the Society and its efforts to preserve the former site of Bladenboro High School.
