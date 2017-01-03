County approves $81,293 addition to j...

County approves $81,293 addition to jail project -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Bladen Journal

Bladen County's new jail project saw its first speed bump come before the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday when a change order totaling $81,293 was discussed. County Manager Greg Martin told the board that a Muffin Monster grinder pump was being requested by the town of Elizabethtown as protection for its sewer system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Sat Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan 4 bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec 22 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec 21 Chuck Drocam 139
News Family: Woman shot by officer still critical - Dec 12 spacecookie 1
CA Nails (Feb '16) Feb '16 Dory 1
white man looking for black women (Jan '15) Jan '15 i luv yu 1
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Elizabethtown, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,226 • Total comments across all topics: 277,781,631

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC