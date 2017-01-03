County approves $81,293 addition to jail project -
Bladen County's new jail project saw its first speed bump come before the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday when a change order totaling $81,293 was discussed. County Manager Greg Martin told the board that a Muffin Monster grinder pump was being requested by the town of Elizabethtown as protection for its sewer system.
