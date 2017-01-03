Celebrating unity -
Fletcher Collins, known to most as Big Show, owner of Big Show Auto and president of Dedicated Soulz Motorcycle Club, is hosting the fifth annual Unity in the Community on Jan. 13-16. A weekend-long event this year, the effort is meant to bring people together in honor of the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. "Dr. King didn't do what he did for a certain race - he did it for everybody, because love has no color," Collins said.
