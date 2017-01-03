Celebrating unity -

Celebrating unity -

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Bladen Journal

Fletcher Collins, known to most as Big Show, owner of Big Show Auto and president of Dedicated Soulz Motorcycle Club, is hosting the fifth annual Unity in the Community on Jan. 13-16. A weekend-long event this year, the effort is meant to bring people together in honor of the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. "Dr. King didn't do what he did for a certain race - he did it for everybody, because love has no color," Collins said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Wed bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec 22 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec 21 Chuck Drocam 139
News Family: Woman shot by officer still critical - Dec 12 spacecookie 1
CA Nails (Feb '16) Feb '16 Dory 1
white man looking for black women (Jan '15) Jan '15 i luv yu 1
News Church Outreach (Dec '14) Dec '14 Pastor Delton Deese 1
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Bladen County was issued at January 06 at 3:31AM EST

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Elizabethtown, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,075 • Total comments across all topics: 277,652,888

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC