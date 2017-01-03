Bladen man pleads guilty to shooting at officers during traffic stop
A Bladen County man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting at two law enforcement officials during a traffic stop in 2016. According to the District Attorney's Office, Dennis Marshall, 30, of Elizabethtown, entered a guilty plea to two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer.
