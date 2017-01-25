Bladen County teens arrested during s...

Bladen County teens arrested during school threat investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Deputies say on Tuesday afternoon, students at West Bladen showed a teacher a Snapchat message that had gone out to other students threatening violence at the school. Investigators were again called and with the help of the FBI, they isolated the IP address and identified the user.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family: Woman shot by officer still critical - Jan 26 Pamela hammonds 2
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan 10 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan '17 bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec '16 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec '16 Chuck Drocam 139
CA Nails (Feb '16) Feb '16 Dory 1
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. Supreme Court
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Elizabethtown, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,641,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC