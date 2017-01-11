Appalachian State University announces Dean's List for Fall 2016
Appalachian State University has released their Dean's List for Fall 2016 and one Bladen County resident was named to the list. Rebecca Shay Pool of Elizabethtown was named to the Dean's List for Fall 2016.
