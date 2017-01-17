Annual MLK Parade marches through Elizabethtown

That spirit was celebrated Monday for at least two solid hours as Bladen County held its 29th annual MLK Parade in Elizabethtown. Beauty queens, Disney characters, elected officials, marching bands, step teams, twirlers, and motorcycles and cars - lots of motorcycles and cars - began at the municipal building at 11 a.m. and proceeded east down Broad Street and turned right onto Poplar before finishing in the Fresh Foods parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.