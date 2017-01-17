Annual MLK Parade marches through Elizabethtown -
That spirit was celebrated Monday for at least two solid hours as Bladen County held its 29th annual MLK Parade in Elizabethtown. Beauty queens, Disney characters, elected officials, marching bands, step teams, twirlers, and motorcycles and cars - lots of motorcycles and cars - began at the municipal building at 11 a.m. and proceeded east down Broad Street and turned right onto Poplar before finishing in the Fresh Foods parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan 10
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan 4
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
|white man looking for black women (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|i luv yu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC