Town of Elizabethtown receives $100,000 grant from Duke Energy's Water Resources Fund

Tuesday Dec 13

The Town of Elizabethtown has been awarded a $100,000 grant through Duke Energy's Water Resources Fund to be used for improvements at Tory Hole Park. The grant will be used for construction of a River Boardwalk Trail, new swings at River Overlook and for design, planning and construction management.

Elizabethtown, NC

