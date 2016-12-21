Town of Elizabethtown receives $100,000 grant from Duke Energy's Water Resources Fund
The Town of Elizabethtown has been awarded a $100,000 grant through Duke Energy's Water Resources Fund to be used for improvements at Tory Hole Park. The grant will be used for construction of a River Boardwalk Trail, new swings at River Overlook and for design, planning and construction management.
