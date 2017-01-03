New county commissioners take office, Peterson tabbed chairman -
Four new members were sworn onto the Bladen County Board of Commissioners on Monday and, in the board's regular meeting, Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson was elected chairman and Ray Britt vice chairman. Ashley Trivette, Ophelia Munn-Goins, David Gooden and Britt each took the oath of office in a ceremony at the Cape Fear Farmer's Market prior to the regular meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Family: Woman shot by officer still critical -
|Dec 12
|spacecookie
|1
|North Carolina GOP condemns KKK parade honoring...
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|2
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
|white man looking for black women (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|i luv yu
|1
|Church Outreach (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Pastor Delton Deese
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC