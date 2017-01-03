New county commissioners take office, Peterson tabbed chairman

Four new members were sworn onto the Bladen County Board of Commissioners on Monday and, in the board's regular meeting, Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson was elected chairman and Ray Britt vice chairman. Ashley Trivette, Ophelia Munn-Goins, David Gooden and Britt each took the oath of office in a ceremony at the Cape Fear Farmer's Market prior to the regular meeting.

