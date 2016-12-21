MLK Parade entries being sought -
Preparations have begun for the 29th annual parade honoring the birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to be held in Elizabethtown, North Carolina on Monday, January 16, 2017 at 11:00 am.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Wed
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Family: Woman shot by officer still critical -
|Dec 12
|spacecookie
|1
|North Carolina GOP condemns KKK parade honoring...
|Nov 29
|GloriusGoodness
|2
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
|white man looking for black women (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|i luv yu
|1
|Church Outreach (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Pastor Delton Deese
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC