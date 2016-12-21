Five generations of Chavises -
The Chavises of Bladen County recently celebrated five generations of family after the birth of a baby boy at Cape Fear Medical Center in Elizabethtown. Born Dec. 1, James Dawson Chavis is the son of Austin Tyler Chavis , who is the son of Jeremy Dwayne Chavis .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Wed
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Family: Woman shot by officer still critical -
|Dec 12
|spacecookie
|1
|North Carolina GOP condemns KKK parade honoring...
|Nov 29
|GloriusGoodness
|2
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
|white man looking for black women (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|i luv yu
|1
|Church Outreach (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Pastor Delton Deese
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC