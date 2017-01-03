Elizabethtown to develop Sally Salter...

Elizabethtown to develop Sally Salter Park -

Friday Dec 9

The Cape Fear Farmer's Market in downtown Elizabethtown will soon be getting a neighbor, after Elizabethtown approved a conceptual plan for the Sally Salter Park. Acquired eight years ago by the town, the lot adjacent to the Farmer's Market has been used primarily for parking for events at the Farmer's Market, though the council has discussed for several years the possibility of using it as a passive park.

Elizabethtown, NC

