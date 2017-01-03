Elizabethtown to develop Sally Salter Park -
The Cape Fear Farmer's Market in downtown Elizabethtown will soon be getting a neighbor, after Elizabethtown approved a conceptual plan for the Sally Salter Park. Acquired eight years ago by the town, the lot adjacent to the Farmer's Market has been used primarily for parking for events at the Farmer's Market, though the council has discussed for several years the possibility of using it as a passive park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Family: Woman shot by officer still critical -
|Dec 12
|spacecookie
|1
|North Carolina GOP condemns KKK parade honoring...
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|2
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
|white man looking for black women (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|i luv yu
|1
|Church Outreach (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Pastor Delton Deese
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC