Bladen Optimists expecting to sell out of Christmas trees -
Each year, the Optimist Club of Bladen County sells Christmas trees, and their chosen spot is in front of San Jose Mexican Restuarant on West Broad Street in Elizabethtown. This year, the group started selling on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and has already made a huge dent in its sales.
