Trio of Elizabethtown troopers given Highway Patrol recognition -
Col. Bill Grey, commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Frank L. Perry, secretary of the Department of Public Safety, presented numerous members and residents with awards in a ceremony Tuesday. Included were three individuals from Elizabethtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Wed
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Family: Woman shot by officer still critical -
|Dec 12
|spacecookie
|1
|North Carolina GOP condemns KKK parade honoring...
|Nov 29
|GloriusGoodness
|2
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
|white man looking for black women (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|i luv yu
|1
|Church Outreach (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Pastor Delton Deese
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC