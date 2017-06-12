Traffic Alert: NB I-65 Pavement rehab...

Traffic Alert: NB I-65 Pavement rehabilitation project

Click on headline for complete story By Chris Jessie, Public Informaton Officer Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Elizabethtown, KY ELIZABETHTOWN, KY - Improvements to pavement conditions are coming to I65 in Hardin County with a project to resurface seven miles of the interstate. Scotty's Contracting and Stone, LLC is awarded a contract for the work at a cost of $12.43 Million.

