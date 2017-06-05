McKendree University Kentucky Graduates Receive Their Diplomas
The Class of 2017 graduates of McKendree University's Louisville and Radcliff campuses received their diplomas and awards were presented at commencement held on June 3 at the First Christian Church in Elizabethtown, Ky. Lia Murphy, of Louisville, and Paul Baker, of Mount Sherman, Ky., received "Spirit of McKendree" Awards for academic excellence, character and community mindedness at the Louisville and Radcliff campuses, respectively.
