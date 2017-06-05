McKendree University Kentucky Graduat...

McKendree University Kentucky Graduates Receive Their Diplomas

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: McKendree College

The Class of 2017 graduates of McKendree University's Louisville and Radcliff campuses received their diplomas and awards were presented at commencement held on June 3 at the First Christian Church in Elizabethtown, Ky. Lia Murphy, of Louisville, and Paul Baker, of Mount Sherman, Ky., received "Spirit of McKendree" Awards for academic excellence, character and community mindedness at the Louisville and Radcliff campuses, respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at McKendree College.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Recommend Neurosergeon for Ruptured Disc? 55 min Shouldhaveputuonwall 5
Jerry Williams auction house 57 min Milkcow 24
Ashlee helm 1 hr Godd_mn goodman 35
Concrete....dont use then 2 hr Jim 9
SOMETHING BIG IS COMING TO TOWN ... wow! 3 hr MikeMIke1 12
Dr Saifullah (Dec '12) 5 hr Sweet Magnolia 16
T. Willis 6 hr who 3
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,147 • Total comments across all topics: 281,612,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC