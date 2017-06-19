Logan Countya s BackPack Program is s...

Logan Countya s BackPack Program is still feeding hungry children one weekend at a time -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Democrat

Most parents cannot imagine not having enough food available at home to feed their family, but for approximately 1 in 4 children in Logan County this is the harsh reality. Fortunately, many who are school-aged have been identified by school administrators, teachers, cafeteria workers, or family resource directors as being at-risk of going hungry on the weekends when the school meals they often rely on are unavailable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hail satan 1 hr Thraxton 25
todd carman 1 hr Joker 8
Allan Francis (Oct '14) 1 hr Just sayin 30
psa: eiron dailey/ricketts! read!!! (Jan '15) 2 hr Failed Abortion 37
Jason Sweet (Dec '16) 3 hr Caleb 18
City of Elizabethtown, Ky corruption (Aug '16) 5 hr SickOfLyinMen 57
Ambassador Edna B Ribbon Cutting For H@@TERS !! 14 hr Edna B 8
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hardin County was issued at June 22 at 3:43AM EDT

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,101 • Total comments across all topics: 281,943,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC