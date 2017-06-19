Logan Countya s BackPack Program is still feeding hungry children one weekend at a time

Most parents cannot imagine not having enough food available at home to feed their family, but for approximately 1 in 4 children in Logan County this is the harsh reality. Fortunately, many who are school-aged have been identified by school administrators, teachers, cafeteria workers, or family resource directors as being at-risk of going hungry on the weekends when the school meals they often rely on are unavailable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.