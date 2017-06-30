LifestyleJune 30, 20172017 Photo Cont...

LifestyleJune 30, 20172017 Photo Contest Winners

Best in Show Ali Blair rests in a hammock during some airy, summertime camping in the Red River Gorge on a starry night. Photo: Brandon Jett, member of Blue Grass Energy Cooperative Readers submitted more than 1,500 photos across six categories in this year's Kentucky Living Photo Contest.

