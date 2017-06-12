June Bluegrass Opry to be held at Cen...

June Bluegrass Opry to be held at Centre -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

Courtesy photo Fowler Brothers and Friends String Band, of Elizabethtown, from left: Jerry Fowler on bass, Eldon Strange on mandolin and jug, Mike Fowler on banjo, Frank Fowler on washboard and guitar, Vernie Barnes on guitar, and Willie Fowler on dobro. The Grayson County Bluegrass Opry is still here, but the show will be in a different location for this month only! Do not miss the Bluegrass Opry's show on Saturday, June 17, at 6:00 p.m. at The Centre on Main at 425 South Main St. in Leitchfield across from the Southgate Mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Derek Elliott (Feb '13) 26 min Babygirl 9
Tim Curl Jr. 47 min Elaine P 5
Days inn 1 hr Elaine P 2
Sharron lindblom 2 hr Slut 2
Hardin county needs a public bus system 3 hr waaa waaa 4
People in etown 3 hr waaa waaa 6
OFFICIAL H@@TERS Anouncement! 8 hr Amy 5
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,361 • Total comments across all topics: 281,736,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC