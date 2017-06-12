June Bluegrass Opry to be held at Centre

Courtesy photo Fowler Brothers and Friends String Band, of Elizabethtown, from left: Jerry Fowler on bass, Eldon Strange on mandolin and jug, Mike Fowler on banjo, Frank Fowler on washboard and guitar, Vernie Barnes on guitar, and Willie Fowler on dobro. The Grayson County Bluegrass Opry is still here, but the show will be in a different location for this month only! Do not miss the Bluegrass Opry's show on Saturday, June 17, at 6:00 p.m. at The Centre on Main at 425 South Main St. in Leitchfield across from the Southgate Mall.

