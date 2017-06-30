Genuine Perkins Parts Available Onlin...

Genuine Perkins Parts Available Online as Perkins Shop Opens For Business

Perkins customers and end users in the United States can now log onto the new online parts store, perkins.com/shop to purchase genuine Perkins parts direct from the manufacturer. Targeted at machine owners, rental businesses, repair and engineering shops and mobile service and repair engineers, perkins.com/shop will allow U.S. customers of Perkins engines to buy genuine Perkins parts over the internet.

