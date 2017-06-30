Genuine Perkins Parts Available Online as Perkins Shop Opens For Business

Perkins customers and end users in the United States can now log onto the new online parts store, perkins.com/shop to purchase genuine Perkins parts direct from the manufacturer. Targeted at machine owners, rental businesses, repair and engineering shops and mobile service and repair engineers, perkins.com/shop will allow U.S. customers of Perkins engines to buy genuine Perkins parts over the internet.

