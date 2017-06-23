breaking Three killed after car colli...

breaking Three killed after car collides head-on with semi while attempting to pass

Friday Jun 23

A 2013 Dodge Avenger with four young adults was traveling on U.S. 6 at 7:45 a.m. when the driver attempted to pass traffic and collided head-on with a 2016 Freightliner semi-tractor and trailer, said troopers with the Fremont post of the state Highway Patrol. The semi driver, Christopher M. Marietta, 39, of Elizabethtown, Ky., attempted to take evasive action to avoid the collision, troopers said.

