Traffic Advisory: US 31W between E-town & KY 313 By Chris Jessie, Public Information Officer KY Transportation Cabinet, District 8, Elizabethtown, KY Preliminary work continues for resurfacing a portion of US 31W from Elizabethtown to the KY 313 intersection. Crews have been working on drainage over the last few weeks and are currently removing old pavement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.