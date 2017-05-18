Traffic Advisory: US 31W between E-to...

Traffic Advisory: US 31W between E-town & KY 313

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Traffic Advisory: US 31W between E-town & KY 313 By Chris Jessie, Public Information Officer KY Transportation Cabinet, District 8, Elizabethtown, KY Preliminary work continues for resurfacing a portion of US 31W from Elizabethtown to the KY 313 intersection. Crews have been working on drainage over the last few weeks and are currently removing old pavement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mandy miller 10 min Lol 21
Ashlee helm 1 hr Askin questions 1
Jackie from metalsa 2 hr Wyltk 5
Teresa Kidd & Ashlee geary 4 hr Jenn 3
nicole huddleston (Jun '13) 5 hr Gdawg 3
Kurpinski's got what they deserve 6 hr Jim bobcock 7
Metalsa's biggest S***...... 9 hr Thats right 16
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,952 • Total comments across all topics: 281,192,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC