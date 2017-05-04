Traffic Advisory - Semi fire, I-65 SB Mile Marker 88, Hardin Co.
Semi fire, I-65 SB Mile Marker 88, Hardin Co. - Southbound I-65 is blocked due to a commercial vehicle fire between Exits 91 and 86 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mouser cabinetry (Nov '11)
|1 min
|Bob
|64
|Sephora
|1 hr
|Emmaotis
|4
|Etowns nastiest ashley geary
|2 hr
|Powpow17
|8
|Tommy Price
|4 hr
|Huh
|2
|Mandy miller
|4 hr
|Bill cary
|11
|Jake wilson
|10 hr
|ANGELA
|2
|Kasey jo blevins
|10 hr
|ANGELA
|6
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC