Traffic Advisory - Bluegrass Parkway WB in Nelson County

Click on headline for complete story By Chris Jessie, Public Information Officer Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 4, Elizabethtown, KY - Bluegrass Parkway Westbound is blocked between the two Bardstown Exits due to a multi-fatal CMV/POV crash. Reconstruction and cleanup will take 3-4 hours.

