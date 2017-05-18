RVSEF Conference Early Bird Price End...

RVSEF Conference Early Bird Price Ends May 31

Attendees for the 2017 RV Technical Education & Safety Conference can still receive early bird pricing until the end of May, according to a press release. Created for RVers and non-RVers wishing to broaden their knowledge, the annual conference will run Oct. 1-5 in Elizabethtown, Ky., at the Pritchard Community Center.

