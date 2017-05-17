LaRue County deputy jailer busted for allegedly smuggling drugs to inmates
The Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force arrested 43-year-old Bradley Russell of Hodgenville, Kentucky. The investigation began when detectives received information that Russell was bringing illegal contraband to inmates.
