Hardin Co. juvenile detention center where teen inmate died to cease operations
A Hardin County facility where an alleged juvenile offender died while in its custody last year will close as part of a consolidation effort by the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice, according to a news release from the agency. Lincoln Village Juvenile Detention Center in Elizabethtown will cease operations in mid-June, the release states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hannah the heartless
|27 min
|Hoobyjoo
|1
|Best factory to work at
|29 min
|Yoyo
|2
|If I Had To Do It Again I Would Stay Away
|1 hr
|Shannon
|2
|Concrete....dont use then
|7 hr
|Ray Jr
|16
|Claudia Downs (Dec '13)
|17 hr
|Hidalgo
|20
|Murder in rineyville years ago (Apr '15)
|19 hr
|El Barto
|22
|where is the homeless community in etown?? (Oct '15)
|22 hr
|Shirtless-Jerry
|15
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC