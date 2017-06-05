Hardin Co. juvenile detention center ...

Hardin Co. juvenile detention center where teen inmate died to cease operations

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A Hardin County facility where an alleged juvenile offender died while in its custody last year will close as part of a consolidation effort by the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice, according to a news release from the agency. Lincoln Village Juvenile Detention Center in Elizabethtown will cease operations in mid-June, the release states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hannah the heartless 27 min Hoobyjoo 1
Best factory to work at 29 min Yoyo 2
If I Had To Do It Again I Would Stay Away 1 hr Shannon 2
Concrete....dont use then 7 hr Ray Jr 16
Claudia Downs (Dec '13) 17 hr Hidalgo 20
Murder in rineyville years ago (Apr '15) 19 hr El Barto 22
where is the homeless community in etown?? (Oct '15) 22 hr Shirtless-Jerry 15
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,661,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC