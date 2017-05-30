Golden Alert issued for missing Elizabethtown woman
WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:
Melissa Emerick is a ward of the state. She left her residence in the 100 block of College Street Road on Friday night and hasn't been seen since.
#1 Friday May 26
Big surprise
