Elizabethtown Police Department looking for suspects in auto thefts Read Story WHAS11.com Staff
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. The Elizabethown Police Department is looking for suspects after twelve thefts from automobiles that happened at Freeman Lake Park and on University Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H@@TERS Press Announcement!
|3 hr
|Amber M Childers
|13
|Mandy miller
|3 hr
|Jdoe
|22
|Sonya Carder
|3 hr
|Curious
|1
|Lady at Walmart holding sign
|4 hr
|Eric
|3
|Elizabethtown Jukebox (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|Musikologist
|20
|Ashlee helm
|6 hr
|Very true
|3
|April simondiski
|6 hr
|Lmao
|5
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC