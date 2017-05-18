Attorney for Louisville priest reject...

Attorney for Louisville priest rejects plea deal in child sex abuse, sodomy case

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A Louisville priest convicted of sex abuse dating back to the 1970s could now be facing life in prison. His attorney abruptly left court before entering a plea deal on more charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teresa Kidd & Ashlee geary 21 min Truth 2
The Hottie At Qdoba 37 min Nobody 23
Kurpinski's got what they deserve 55 min Mom 2
Jerry Williams auction house 3 hr Blue Diamond 6
Matt Healy (Apr '10) 6 hr Kat 11
Local swingers 6 hr Xxx 1
Freak on keeneland 10 hr Heather 5
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,914 • Total comments across all topics: 281,160,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC