United passenger dragged off flight i...

United passenger dragged off flight identified as doctor with criminal past

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The United Airlines passenger dragged off a flight was a doctor who said he was trying to get home to his patients. The Louisville Courier-Journal says Dr. David Dao is a Vietnamese-American immigrant who specializes in pulmonary disease in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boo Boo 14 min Yea ok 6
moose 31 min Lol 49
Daniel Harmon (Sep '12) 1 hr Tamidc 25
Local Band 4 hr Different 11
is it illagal to ride a electric scooter on the... (May '13) 4 hr Rational Responder 4
Mouser cabinetry (Nov '11) 5 hr Jim304 62
Who all has been with Andrea Helm? 6 hr hOmIe 13
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,548 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC