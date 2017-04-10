United CEO says he fel...
"We are not going to put a law enforcement official onto a plane to take them off a to remove a booked, paid, seated passenger; we can't do that," Oscar Munoz tells "Good Morning America." United CEO Oscar Munoz apologized Wednesday for an incident that occurred Sunday aboard a United Airlines flight, when a man was forcibly removed from a plane when the flight was overbooked.
Read more at The Coastal Courier.
