United CEO says he fel...

United CEO says he fel...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Coastal Courier

"We are not going to put a law enforcement official onto a plane to take them off a to remove a booked, paid, seated passenger; we can't do that," Oscar Munoz tells "Good Morning America." United CEO Oscar Munoz apologized Wednesday for an incident that occurred Sunday aboard a United Airlines flight, when a man was forcibly removed from a plane when the flight was overbooked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coastal Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Renee emerich 1 hr Cairo 2
Old Photos of Hardin County 4 hr carebears 15
steve doogs 8 hr Granny629 5
H@@TERS Announces New Restaurant!@!!!@!@!!@!@!@... 9 hr Derek Vowels Crim... 2
Where are the Christians 11 hr Saint Jesse 1
Curious 13 hr Crazy 2
Ray Newton sells trailers 13 hr Crazy 3
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,254 • Total comments across all topics: 280,318,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC