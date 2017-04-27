United Airlines passenger dragged from plane at O'Hare reaches settlement with airline
This video posted on social media shows a passenger on an April 9, 2017, United Airlines flight from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Louisville, Ky., being removed by security. This video posted on social media shows a passenger on an April 9, 2017, United Airlines flight from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Louisville, Ky., being removed by security.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hardin County CPS Makes National News (Feb '11)
|22 min
|tami courtois
|66
|Teresa E Logsdon
|1 hr
|Josslin
|7
|I want a passable transgender to hook up with a... (Jan '15)
|2 hr
|Dru45l
|15
|Ponderosa M.H.P. (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Gatetopia
|16
|Jennifer Gribben
|5 hr
|Hillbilly holla
|1
|Destinie jupin
|5 hr
|Superman
|11
|wicked eyed woman fire
|6 hr
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC