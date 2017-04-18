Two arrested following murder investigation -
According to a press release issued by the Kentucky State Police , Chad Durbin, 39, of Elizabethtown, was charged with Murder, Tampering With Physical Evidence, and Abuse of a Corpse. His ex-wife, Tiffany Durbin, 35, of Leitchfield, was also charged with Hindering Apprehension, Tampering With Physical Evidence, and Abuse of a Corpse.
Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
