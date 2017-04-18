Two arrested following murder investi...

Two arrested following murder investigation -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Grayson News Gazette

According to a press release issued by the Kentucky State Police , Chad Durbin, 39, of Elizabethtown, was charged with Murder, Tampering With Physical Evidence, and Abuse of a Corpse. His ex-wife, Tiffany Durbin, 35, of Leitchfield, was also charged with Hindering Apprehension, Tampering With Physical Evidence, and Abuse of a Corpse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Manager at E-town Motel 6 1 hr Bitten 7
Just seeing if you were there 1 hr Haha 2
Greg cotton 3 hr MINE 5
shannon yonts (Feb '12) 3 hr MINE 13
H@@TERS Announces New Restaurant!@!!!@!@!!@!@!@... 4 hr Candice 7
Who all has been with Andrea Helm? 5 hr what the f 25
Katie Skaer (Mar '16) 6 hr TheMrz 54
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,285 • Total comments across all topics: 280,432,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC