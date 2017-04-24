Traffic Advisory - I-65 NB, Hardin Co...

Traffic Advisory - I-65 NB, Hardin County now open

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Northbound I-65 in Hardin County is now open after being blocked several hours overnight. A commercial vehicle crash occurred around 1amET near Mile Point 101.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CadillacsOn22s 10 min awe 3
Does anyone know a guy named Russell Cook Jr? (Mar '09) 51 min rutys wife 14
Kenyon thomas is a snitch 3 hr Dorothy 19
Judge M Brent Hall, Addington, Hardin Co. Famil... (Jun '13) 5 hr CCS5 153
Lieutenant Colonel David Lee 11 hr Corporal Patrol 1
Stephanie Emory 11 hr Eric Cartman 16
Is Sun Tan City a good place to work? (Aug '11) 15 hr Former employee 45
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,600,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC