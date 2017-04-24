Traffic Advisory - I-65 NB, Hardin County now open
Northbound I-65 in Hardin County is now open after being blocked several hours overnight. A commercial vehicle crash occurred around 1amET near Mile Point 101.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CadillacsOn22s
|10 min
|awe
|3
|Does anyone know a guy named Russell Cook Jr? (Mar '09)
|51 min
|rutys wife
|14
|Kenyon thomas is a snitch
|3 hr
|Dorothy
|19
|Judge M Brent Hall, Addington, Hardin Co. Famil... (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|CCS5
|153
|Lieutenant Colonel David Lee
|11 hr
|Corporal Patrol
|1
|Stephanie Emory
|11 hr
|Eric Cartman
|16
|Is Sun Tan City a good place to work? (Aug '11)
|15 hr
|Former employee
|45
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC