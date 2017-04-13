The Media Did Not Get The Wrong David Dao
The other day I expressed the opinion that both United Airlines and Dr. David Dao share the blame for what happened on that flight everybody's talking about this week. Apparently some people didn't like that, which is fine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'd always choose you
|21 min
|alligatorcologne
|40
|Kenyon thomas is a snitch
|59 min
|Haha
|18
|Lieutenant Colonel David Lee
|4 hr
|Corporal Patrol
|1
|Stephanie Emory
|5 hr
|Eric Cartman
|16
|Is Sun Tan City a good place to work? (Aug '11)
|9 hr
|Former employee
|45
|Who is Chuck Stewart?
|15 hr
|Yeah okay
|8
|Renee emerich
|21 hr
|Workingforalligot
|4
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC