the Little-Known Rule: What really set off plane drama

New video has surfaced showing United Airlines' passenger Dr. David Dao aboard flight 3411 telling Chicago O'Hare airport security guards "I have to go home," moments before he was dragged from the aircraft on Sunday, April 9. Joya Griffin Cummings recorded this video of Dao, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, talking to guards. Dao was also reported in a telephone conversation with his lawyer talking about the prospect of suing United.

