The Latest: Passenger in video was co...

The Latest: Passenger in video was convicted of drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Video of a man being dragged out of his seat on a United Airlines flight has sparked social media uproar. The airline insisted the flight was over-booked and that it had no choice but to contact authorities when the man refused to leave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boo Boo 2 56 min True 8
Election Who do you support for County Judge / Executive... (Oct '10) 1 hr True 180
Emily conder 1 hr True 5
Daniel Harmon (Sep '12) 1 hr True 26
moose 1 hr True 51
what's up with Lieutenant Colonel David Lee's (... 4 hr Lol 2
Local Band 9 hr Different 11
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,226,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC