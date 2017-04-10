The Latest: Passenger in video was convicted of drug charges
Video of a man being dragged out of his seat on a United Airlines flight has sparked social media uproar. The airline insisted the flight was over-booked and that it had no choice but to contact authorities when the man refused to leave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boo Boo 2
|56 min
|True
|8
|Who do you support for County Judge / Executive... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|True
|180
|Emily conder
|1 hr
|True
|5
|Daniel Harmon (Sep '12)
|1 hr
|True
|26
|moose
|1 hr
|True
|51
|what's up with Lieutenant Colonel David Lee's (...
|4 hr
|Lol
|2
|Local Band
|9 hr
|Different
|11
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC