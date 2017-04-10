The Latest: Passenger in video was co...

The Latest: Passenger in video was convicted of drug charges

The Latest on the passenger who was dragged off a full United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare Airport : The man dragged from a full United Express flight is a Kentucky physician who was convicted more than a decade ago of felony charges involving his prescribing of drugs. But David Dao's unflattering history quickly became the focus of attention, even though there's no indication that his past influenced how he was treated or that the airline or airport police were aware of his background.

