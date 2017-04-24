Louisiana Turnaround
Carmichael Consulting LLC and Tranzon Asset Advisors through IAC Louisiana LLC and IAC Mississippi LLC, have listed for sale an established convenience store chain located predominantly in southern Louisiana with some stores located in northern Louisiana and Mississippi. As reported in a CSP Daily News Flash yesterday, there are 17 store locations for sale, as well as an office/bulk plant capable of marine fueling operations and a tract of land adjacent to one of the locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
