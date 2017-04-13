Lawyer: Dragged passenger lost two teeth and broke his nose
The passenger dragged from a United flight lost two front teeth and suffered a broken nose and a concussion, one of his lawyers said Thursday, accusing the airline industry of having "bullied" its customers for far too long. Dr. David Dao has been released from a hospital but will need reconstructive surgery, Demetrio said at a news conference, appearing alongside one of Dao's children.
