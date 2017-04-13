Lawyer: Dragged passenger lost two te...

Lawyer: Dragged passenger lost two teeth and broke his nose

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

The passenger dragged from a United flight lost two front teeth and suffered a broken nose and a concussion, one of his lawyers said Thursday, accusing the airline industry of having "bullied" its customers for far too long. Dr. David Dao has been released from a hospital but will need reconstructive surgery, Demetrio said at a news conference, appearing alongside one of Dao's children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawyer 23 min Sky12 2
gavin and nikki what about this couple (Jan '13) 45 min what 6
Will I get fired from Metalsa for going to rehab? 1 hr Fellow co-worker 2
Samantha Stillwell 1 hr wutz good 1
New Manager at E-town Motel 6 2 hr Haha 2
Chester Coogle 2 hr Right 2
Social Work jobs?? 2 hr picky 2
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,631 • Total comments across all topics: 280,385,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC