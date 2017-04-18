KSP Post 4 makes arrest in Grayson Co...

KSP Post 4 makes arrest in Grayson Co. murder

1 hr ago

KSP Post 4 makes arrest in Grayson Co. murder Elizabethtown man charged with murder, other alleged offenses; his ex-wife of Leitchfield, KY, charged with hindering apprehension, other alleged offenses, after KSP investigation into case involving discovery of body of Robert D. Hayes of Lebanon Junction, KY on Frontage Road in Leitchfield.

