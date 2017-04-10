Kenneth Townsend
Law enforcement officers are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Hardin County Detention Restricted Custody Center on Tuesday. Kenneth Townsend, 54, walked away from an assigned work detail at Helping Hands of Hope in Elizabethtown, according to detention center officials.
