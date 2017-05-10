Elizabethtown man faces arson charges for three suspicious fires
David Dudgeon was arrested Friday and charged with second degree arson. In a release, the Elizabethtown Police say the 43-year-old lived near the homes where the fires happened, and he allegedly confessed to using a cigarette lighter to start the fires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hardin County CPS Makes National News (Feb '11)
|3 hr
|tami courtois
|66
|Teresa E Logsdon
|4 hr
|Josslin
|7
|I want a passable transgender to hook up with a... (Jan '15)
|5 hr
|Dru45l
|15
|Ponderosa M.H.P. (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|Gatetopia
|16
|Jennifer Gribben
|8 hr
|Hillbilly holla
|1
|Destinie jupin
|8 hr
|Superman
|11
|wicked eyed woman fire
|9 hr
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC