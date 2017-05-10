Elizabethtown man faces arson charges...

Elizabethtown man faces arson charges for three suspicious fires

Friday Apr 28

David Dudgeon was arrested Friday and charged with second degree arson. In a release, the Elizabethtown Police say the 43-year-old lived near the homes where the fires happened, and he allegedly confessed to using a cigarette lighter to start the fires.

