Crews began moving dirt at the site on Tuesday.
This is what the Crowne Pointe Theatre will look like when it's finished. ELIZABETHTOWN, KY - Construction began this week on Elizabethtown's new state-of-the art movie theater complex, but a spokeswoman said it likely won't open in late fall as previously announced.
