POLICE: Elizabethtown woman stole pain pills from veteran with stage 4 cancer

According to an arrest report, it happened on Monday, March 27, at a home on E. Warfield Street, near N. Mulberry Street, in Elizabethtown. The Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force says 59-year-old Karen Bagett was providing care for an elderly woman who was bed-ridden, while the woman's husband -- a military veteran who has stage 4 cancer -- went to the hospital.

