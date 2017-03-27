More discovery to be filed in murder ...

More discovery to be filed in murder case of 19 year-old-woman

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A man arrested on a murder charge after a high-speed police chase on Interstate 65 was in court with a new attorney. Lamontrez Deshawn Jackson, 24, is charged with murdering Mariah Wilson, 19. According to the warrant, on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Lee Hardin County Sheriff executive officer 2 min Uhm 16
Ponderosa M.H.P. (Jun '13) 43 min Joan Whang 11
Jason Sweet 2 hr Baby 12
Prayed to Jesus, He said Trump is Evil! 5 hr kilo mike alpha 12
News Longtime employee fired from Lowes for chasing ... (Oct '13) 14 hr Whang Chung 19
metalsa 14 hr Whang Chung 16
Bonanza Restaurant Coming Back To Towne Mall!! 14 hr Pete Repeat 6
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,903,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC