Milk truck stolen from Elizabethtown Walmart; man arrested at nearby Steak 'n Shake
A Prairie Farms driver was making a milk delivery at Walmart in Elizabethtown at about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday when he noticed his truck was missing form the back of the store. The driver had left the truck running with the keys in the ignition, a police report stated.
