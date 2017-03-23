Milk truck stolen from Elizabethtown ...

Milk truck stolen from Elizabethtown Walmart; man arrested at nearby Steak 'n Shake

Sunday Mar 12 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A Prairie Farms driver was making a milk delivery at Walmart in Elizabethtown at about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday when he noticed his truck was missing form the back of the store. The driver had left the truck running with the keys in the ignition, a police report stated.

