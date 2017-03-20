Large mall fight caught on camera in Elizabethtown
An Austin, Indiana, woman has been arrested after police say she was so drunk she burned a 2-month-old girl with cigarettes and didn't even know it. "This is such an unusual and shocking development that it was bound to have impact upon the jury," Judge Olu Stevens ruled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Hangouts (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Tommy
|165
|Adult Bookstore Radcliff
|3 hr
|Matt
|5
|Altec employees
|4 hr
|Curious
|1
|Candy S
|7 hr
|warning
|25
|pin oak acquisitions (May '10)
|9 hr
|Stac
|152
|who are the craziest people in e-town you know? (Nov '09)
|13 hr
|cheesewiz
|51
|Tammy Hubbard
|13 hr
|Billy Bob tichmen
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC