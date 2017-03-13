KSP Post 4 working death investigation in Bullitt Co.
Click on headline for complete story By Tpr Jeff Gregory, Public Information Officer KSP Post 4, Elizabethtown, KY SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY - -K entucky State Police Post 4 Troopers/Detectives are on the scene of a Death Investigation in Bullitt Co. On Friday, March 17, 2017 at approximately 3:30pmET, KSP Post 4 received a call from the Pioneer Village Police Dept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hottie At Qdoba
|2 hr
|french kisser
|9
|JC Penny in Towne Mall on the list to close
|2 hr
|french kisser
|16
|brian keith (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|mr french
|4
|Stephanie Emory
|2 hr
|Niblet
|11
|What happened to the David Wilson post ?
|2 hr
|nose wrinkle
|5
|Woman beaten at target
|5 hr
|Tricia Lewis
|1
|Does anyone know a brother named FACE??
|6 hr
|Tanesha
|28
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC